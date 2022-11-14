Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 466,000 T by Nov 13, strike ends

Adds strike affecting cocoa arrivals at San Pedro port ends

ABIDJAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 466,000 tonnes by November 13, since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 12% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 52,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 66,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 for a total of 118,000 tonnes, up from 80,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

Cocoa bean arrivals to San Pedro, one of Ivory Coast's two main ports, were blocked from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 after dock workers refused to offload trucks as part of an ongoing strike impacting the industry ahead of peak main crop harvests.

Dockers fully returned to work on Monday, said Amidou Sylla, one of the strike leaders.

The dockers had asked exporters to increase their pay to 105 CFA francs ($0.1598) per bag, up from 30 CFA francs.

The workers reached an agreement at the end of last week with the exporters, the regulator and other authorities, to increase the fee per bag to more than 50 CFA francs, Sylla said, but declined to give an exact figure.

Exporters and the CCC confirmed the partial resumption of work at the end of last week.

