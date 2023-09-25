News & Insights

Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 2.329 million T by Sept. 24

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

September 25, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Main crop Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 2.329 million tonnes by Sept. 24 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 5.3% compared with the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 1,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 1,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24 or a total of 2,000 tonnes, down from 11,000 tonnes the same week the previous season.

