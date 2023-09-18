Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 2.327 mln T by Sept. 17 -exporters

ABIDJAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 2.327 million metric tons by Sept. 17, down 4.8% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 2,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 4,000 tons to San Pedro between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 for a total of 6,000 tons, down from 11,000 tons in the same week last season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Sofia Christensen and David Goodman )

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.