Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 2.136 mln T by June 11

ABIDJAN, June 12 - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 2.136 million tonnes by June 11 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 4.4% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 17,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 15,000 tonnes to San Pedro between June 5 and 11 for a total of 32,000 tonnes, up from 31,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

