Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.259 mln T by Jan. 1

ABIDJAN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.259 mln tonnes by Jan. 1 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 13.7% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

About 40,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 47,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 for a total of 87,000 tonnes, up from 80,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

