Ivory Coast 2022/23 cocoa arrivals at 1.650 mln T by Feb. 19 - exporters

ABIDJAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.650 mln tonnes between the start of the season on Oct. 1 and Feb. 19, down 0.5% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 10,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 12,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Feb. 13 and Feb. 19 for a total of 22,000 tonnes, down from 58,000 tonnes during the same week the previous season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Hereward Holland)

