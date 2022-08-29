Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa arrivals seen at 2.062 mln T by August 28
ABIDJAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 2.062 million tonnes by August 28 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 4% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.
About 4,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 6,000 tonnes to San Pedro between August 22 and August 28 for a total of 10,000 tonnes, up from 5,000 tonnes from the same week the previous season.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)
