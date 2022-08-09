Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa arrivals seen at 2.034 mln T by August 7

ABIDJAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 2.034 million tonnes by August 7 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 3.6% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Tuesday.

About 4,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 7,000 tonnes to San Pedro between August 1st and 7th for a total of 11,000 tonnes, up from 10,000 tonnes in the same week the previous season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.