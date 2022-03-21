Commodities

Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.651 mln T by March 20

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

ABIDJAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.651 million tonnes by March 20 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up 1.5% from the same period last season.

About 17,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 16,000 tonnes to San Pedro between March 14 and March 20 for a total of 33,000 tonnes, up from 30,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

