Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa arrivals reach 576,000 T by Nov. 21

Ange Aboa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 576,000 tonnes by Nov. 21, exporters estimated on Monday, down 10.8% from 646,000 tonnes over the same period last season.

ABIDJAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 576,000 tonnes by Nov. 21, exporters estimated on Monday, down 10.8% from 646,000 tonnes over the same period last season.

About 41,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 46,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21 for a total of 87,000 tonnes, down from 97,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

