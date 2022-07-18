Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa arrivals at 1.998 mln T by July 17

ABIDJAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.998 million tonnes by July 17 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 4.4% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 8,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 6,000 tonnes to San Pedro between July 11 and July 17 for a total of 14,000 tonnes, up from 13,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Sofia Christensen and Edmund Blair)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.