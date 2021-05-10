Commodities

Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.879 mln T by May 9

Ange Aboa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

ABIDJAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.879 million tonnes by May 9 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up 6.8% from the same period last season.

This week's figures have been updated with CCC data on cocoa arrivals through the end of April.

About 23,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 27,000 tonnes to San Pedro between May 3 and May 9 for a total of 50,000 tonnes, up from 31,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

