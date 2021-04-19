Commodities

Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.783 mln T by April 18 - exporters

Ange Aboa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.783 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and April 18, exporters estimated on Monday, up 5.2% from 1.695 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 31,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to the Abidjan port and 34,000 tonnes to San Pedro between April 12 and April 18 for a total of 65,000 tonnes, up from 23,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

