Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa output seen at 2.225 mln tonnes, says CCC

ABIDJAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's cocoa output in the 2020/21 season is expected to rise slightly to about 2.225 million tonnes from 2.2 million tonnes the previous season, the head of the cocoa sector regulator said on Friday.

"For this season, the harvest is forecast at 2.225 million tonnes," Yves Brahima Kone, the head of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), told a news conference in Abidjan.

The regulator was meeting Ivory Coast cocoa exporters over talks to reimburse premium costs that have hit exporters.

The world's two top cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana introduced a $400 per tonne premium this season, known as a living income differential (LID), to increase farmers' wages.

But the measure hit exporters hard and, coupled with an additional premium on Ivorian origin cocoa, it drove up prices for Ivorian cocoa just as the pandemic dented global demand.

Exporters have been asking for 13 CFA francs ($0.0242) per kg as a reimbursement but the CCC said it was unable to pay that much this season.

"Yes, the exporters are claiming 13 FCFA per kg but we can only pay 5 FCFA," Kone said, adding that the CCC would work with exporters to provide the rest of the payment next cocoa season.

($1 = 538.2500 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Clarke)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 55 70 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

