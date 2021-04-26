Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa arrivals seen at 1.846 mln T by April 25

ABIDJAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.846 million tonnes by April 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up 7.5% from 1.718 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 27,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 36,000 tonnes to San Pedro between April 19 and April 25 for a total of 63,000 tonnes, up from 23,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Nellie Peyton)

((nellie.peyton2@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.