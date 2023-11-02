News & Insights

Ivorian and Ghanaian cocoa group denounces pushback on futures contract price

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

November 02, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Ange Aboa for Reuters ->

ABIDJAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast and Ghana's joint cocoa civil society platform on Thursday demanded multinational companies stop pushing for lower-priced futures contracts, after Ivory Coast said it was struggling to sell contracts for the 2024/25 season.

Ivory Coast is the world's top cocoa producer, and along with neighbouring Ghana, produces about two-thirds of the world's supply. The 2023/24 harvest season started on Oct. 1.

The Ivorian Coffee and Cocoa Council's director general said last week that export contracts' sales for next season were slow with many companies unwilling to pay the going rate, which is elevated due to a supply squeeze.

"We call on the industry to buy cocoa now, and to put an end to this practice of forcing prices down, which goes totally against their commitments to sustainability and the fight against extreme poverty among producers," said the Ivorian-Ghanaian civil society alliance, the African Platform for Sustainable Cocoa.

"The European Union must impose regulatory obligations on companies to force them to pay producers a sufficiently high price," it said in a statement.

The group said it was important the futures contracts were agreed at a fair price, because this would help determine the level of the next season's fixed farmgate price that buyers must pay cocoa farmers.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by David Evans)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

