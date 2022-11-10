IVOO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (Symbol: IVOO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $167.35, changing hands as high as $168.87 per share. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IVOO's low point in its 52 week range is $147.86 per share, with $197.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.53.
