IVOL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the IVOL ETF (Symbol: IVOL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.46, changing hands as high as $26.47 per share. IVOL shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVOL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.28 per share, with $28.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.42.

