iVision Tech Announces Revised Bond Issuance Plan

iVision Tech S.p.A. has announced a revised issuance of non-subordinated and non-convertible bonds, reducing the maximum amount to €2 million due to recent financial achievements including a bank loan and capital increase. The proceeds from this issuance will support the company’s growth initiatives, such as expanding into new markets and developing new products. This move aligns with iVision Tech’s strategic plan to bolster its position in the eyewear industry.

