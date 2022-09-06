Iveric Bio's Gather 2 Phase 3 Trial Meets Primary Endpoint For Zimura

(RTTNews) - Iveric Bio, Inc. (ISEE) Tuesday revealed that its GATHER2 - the second Phase 3 clinical trial of its investigational complement C5 inhibitor Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy met the pre-specified primary endpoint of mean rate of growth.

The trial reported a statistically significant reduction in the rate of geographic atrophy progression at the 12-month primary endpoint across two Phase 3 clinical trials.

Geographic Atrophy is a devastating and life-altering disease.

