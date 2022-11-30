Markets
ISEE

IVERIC Bio Prices Public Offering Of 13.35 Mln Shares At $22.50/Shr For Gross Proceeds Of $300.4 Mln

November 30, 2022 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) announced the pricing of upsized public offering of 13.35 million shares at $22.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2022.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30 days option to purchase up to an additional 2 million shares.

IVERIC bio expects the offering gross proceeds to be about $300.4 million.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and Stifel are acting as the book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ISEE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.