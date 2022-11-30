IVERIC Bio Prices Public Offering Of 13.35 Mln Shares At $22.50/Shr For Gross Proceeds Of $300.4 Mln

(RTTNews) - IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) announced the pricing of upsized public offering of 13.35 million shares at $22.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2022.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30 days option to purchase up to an additional 2 million shares.

IVERIC bio expects the offering gross proceeds to be about $300.4 million.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and Stifel are acting as the book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

