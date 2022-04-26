IVERIC bio (ISEE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.40, changing hands as low as $14.24 per share. IVERIC bio Inc shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISEE's low point in its 52 week range is $5.72 per share, with $19.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.30.

