Markets
ISEE

Iveric Bio, DelSiTech Reach Deal For Development Of Sustained Release Zimura

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Iveric bio Inc. (ISEE) and DelSiTech Ltd announced global license agreement providing Iveric Bio with the right to develop and commercialize new formulations of Zimura or avacincaptad pegol using DelSiTech's silica-based sustained release technology.

As part of Iveric Bio's lifecycle expansion plan for Zimura, the company is committed to developing sustained release technologies for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration or AMD. The technologies potentially could address patients being treated for geographic atrophy (GA) and intermediate AMD.

As per the terms of the license deal, Iveric Bio will pay DelSiTech an upfront payment of 1.25 million euros as well as development and commercial milestones and royalties on net sales of licensed products.

Iveric Bio plans to explore the potential for Zimura in earlier stages of AMD by initiating a clinical trial studying the current formulation of Zimura in patients with intermediate AMD in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISEE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular