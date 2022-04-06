Iveda Solutions Gains As Its Products Spec'd Into Taoyuan Aerotropolis Project

(RTTNews) - Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company said its products have been specked into the Taoyuan Aerotropolis project, consisting of ten major construction projects spanning 4,564 hectares.

The provider of AI video search, Internet of Things, video surveillance, and smart city digital transformation technologies said the $20 billion projects is Taiwan's largest ever urban development project plan will begin this year and expected to be completed in 2028.

Currently, shares are at $3.33, up 8.82 percent from the previous close of $3.06 on a volume of 4,763,566. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 0.40-$3.79 on average volume of 93,504.

