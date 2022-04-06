Markets
IVDA

Iveda Solutions Gains As Its Products Spec'd Into Taoyuan Aerotropolis Project

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company said its products have been specked into the Taoyuan Aerotropolis project, consisting of ten major construction projects spanning 4,564 hectares.

The provider of AI video search, Internet of Things, video surveillance, and smart city digital transformation technologies said the $20 billion projects is Taiwan's largest ever urban development project plan will begin this year and expected to be completed in 2028.

Currently, shares are at $3.33, up 8.82 percent from the previous close of $3.06 on a volume of 4,763,566. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 0.40-$3.79 on average volume of 93,504.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IVDA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular