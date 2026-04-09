Iveda Reports Narrower Y/Y Loss in 2025 Despite Revenue Decline

Shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA have risen 1.4% since reporting results for 2025, in line with the S&P 500 index’s return. However, the stock has underperformed over the past month, declining 11.6% compared with a 2.6% drop for the broader market.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, Iveda reported revenues of $5.28 million, down 12% from $6.02 million in 2024. The decline was primarily led by lower equipment sales from its Taiwan operations and reduced U.S. distributor revenues. Gross profit slipped slightly to $1.27 million from $1.30 million a year ago, though the gross margin improved modestly due to higher-margin contract sales in Taiwan. The company reported a net loss of $3.20 million, 20% narrower than the $3.98-million loss in 2024.

Iveda Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Iveda Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Iveda Solutions, Inc. Quote

Revenue Trends & Segmental Performances

The revenue decline was largely due to timing issues related to long-term government contracts in Taiwan, which affected the recognition of equipment sales during the period. The Taiwan segment continues to dominate the company’s revenue mix, accounting for a substantial majority of total sales. In contrast, U.S. revenues declined due to weaker distributor activity.

Despite the top-line contraction, the company managed to slightly improve its gross margin, indicating a favorable mix shift toward higher-margin projects.

Cost Structure & Profitability Drivers

Cost of goods sold decreased 15% year over year to $4.01 million, broadly in line with the revenue decline. More notably, operating expenses fell 17% year over year to $4.50 million, driven by reductions in marketing, public company expenses, research and development, and consulting costs. The company also scaled back investor relations activities during the year.

These cost controls were the primary driver behind the improvement in the operating loss, which narrowed to $3.23 million from $4.07 million in 2024. The lower expense base underscores management’s focus on improving operational efficiency amid an uneven revenue performance.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

Iveda strengthened its liquidity position during 2025, ending the year with $3.9 million in cash in the U.S. segment and $1.3 million in Taiwan, compared with $1.6 million and $1 million, respectively, in 2024. The increase was primarily due to $5.2 million raised through securities sales. Net cash used in operating activities declined to $2 million from $4.4 million in the prior year, reflecting improved cost management and reduced losses. Financing activities generated $4.6 million, largely from an at-the-market equity offering.

Despite the improved cash position, the company acknowledged ongoing liquidity constraints and noted that its ability to continue as a going concern depends on increasing revenues and/or securing additional financing.

Business Model & Strategic Positioning

Iveda continues to transition toward a dual-revenue model that combines hardware sales with recurring software licensing fees. The company’s core offerings include AI-driven video analytics (IvedaAI), IoT platforms such as Cerebro and smart city infrastructure solutions. This shift aims to create more predictable revenue streams while leveraging partnerships with telecommunications providers and system integrators.

The company remains heavily reliant on its Taiwan subsidiary, which contributes to the majority of revenues and serves as its primary research and development hub. While this provides access to the Asian markets and engineering expertise, it also exposes Iveda to geographic concentration risks and geopolitical uncertainties.

Management Commentary & Key Factors

Management attributed the revenue decline primarily to project timing rather than demand weakness, suggesting that contract-based volatility remains a key feature of the business. At the same time, the improvement in net loss highlights the effectiveness of cost-reduction initiatives. The company emphasized its focus on scaling its IoT and AI platforms, which are positioned to benefit from growing global demand for smart city and connected infrastructure solutions.

Other Developments

During 2025, Iveda redomiciled as a Delaware corporation following shareholder approval, a move that may enhance its corporate governance framework and capital market flexibility. Additionally, the company completed an at-the-market equity offering, raising $4.9 million to support operations and growth initiatives.

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