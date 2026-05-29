Iveda Q1 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Revenues Rise as Taiwan Sales Drive Growth

Shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA have gained 25.8% since reporting first-quarter 2026 results, outperforming the S&P 500’s 0.8% advance. Over the past month, the stock has risen 37.5% compared with a 4.1% return for the broader market benchmark.

Iveda reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.49 million, up 1.3% from $1.47 million in the year-ago quarter. Net loss narrowed 32.9% to $532,831 from $793,672 a year earlier. Diluted loss per share improved to 6 cents from 28 cents in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased 71.8% to $495,208 from $288,211, while the gross margin expanded to 33.1% from 19.5%, reflecting lower cost of revenues and a more favorable sales mix.

Iveda Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Iveda Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Iveda Solutions, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Equipment sales, which accounted for the vast majority of revenues, increased modestly to $1.42 million from $1.41 million in the prior-year quarter, while service revenues rose 13.7% to $74,834. Cost of revenues declined 15.8% year over year to $998,966, contributing to the substantial improvement in profitability metrics. General and administrative expenses fell 5.5% to $1.03 million, while research and development spending decreased to $30,000 from $33,000.

The company’s revenue mix remained heavily concentrated in Taiwan. Sales to Taiwan government customers increased to $948,538 from $611,885 a year earlier, offsetting declines in commercial enterprise and distributor revenues. Revenues from Taiwan represented $1.47 million of total sales compared with just $23,482 from the United States business.

From a balance-sheet perspective, cash and cash equivalents increased to $5.63 million as of March 31, 2026, from $5.16 million at the end of 2025. Accounts receivable rose to $745,311 from $256,699, whereas total stockholders’ equity increased to $5.86 million from $4.78 million.

Management Commentary

Management highlighted the company’s positioning in the growing smart-city, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things markets. Iveda continues to market a portfolio that includes its IvedaAI video analytics platform, Cerebro IoT management platform, Utilus smart poles, smart drones, smart utility solutions and healthcare monitoring products. The company has said that it believes increasing adoption of connected technologies and AI-driven solutions should support long-term demand for its offerings.

The company also noted that its U.S. business primarily focuses on hardware sales and software licensing through service providers, while Iveda Taiwan continues to serve enterprise and government clients through project-based engagements. Key customers include Chunghwa Telecom, the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the New Taipei City Police Department and Taiwan Energy Systems.

Factors Influencing the Quarter

According to management, the increase in revenues during the quarter was driven primarily by higher equipment sales from Iveda Taiwan, resulting from delivery timing associated with long-term government contracts. The company said that the gross margin improvement stemmed largely from higher-margin contract sales in Taiwan.

The reduction in operating loss was aided by a stronger gross margin and lower operating expenses. Management attributed the decline in operating expenses mainly to reduced general operating costs within the U.S. business. As a result, loss from operations improved to $565,702 from $835,559 in the prior-year period.

Cash used in operating activities increased to $927,120 from $125,966 a year earlier, reflecting working-capital changes and continued operating loss. However, financing activities generated $1.43 million due to proceeds from a stock offering completed during the quarter.

Management stated that the cash on hand of $5.7 million as of March 31, 2026, is expected to be sufficient to fund the company’s current operating plan for at least the next 12 months.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Iveda completed a public offering that generated approximately $2 million in gross proceeds and $1.6 million in net proceeds. The offering included 5.26 million shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and Series X warrants. All pre-funded warrants were exercised during the quarter, resulting in the issuance of 5.71 million shares of common stock. The company also fully repaid a short-term loan from HuaNam Bank during the period and reported no remaining obligations under that facility.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.