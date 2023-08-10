News & Insights

Iveda Awarded $1.7 Mln Contract By Taiwan Government Agency

(RTTNews) - Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA), which provides AI and digital transformation technologies, on Thursday, announced that it has signed a contract with a Taiwan government agency worth $1.7 million. Under this contract, the company's subsidiary Iveda Taiwan is set to provide 45 new locations nationwide with networking equipment and IPC computers, assisting the agency in designing and installing a video command, communication, and control system.

The company stated that of the total 300 locations countrywide, Iveda might have the potential for an additional 194 locations to be put under contract in the future due to the deployment of this project.

"As the need for robust, AI-powered video surveillance continues to expand worldwide, Iveda's technology is keeping citizens, communities, and government personnel safe. The company is poised to continue its momentum for the second half of 2023, all while effectively improving security operations and quality of life for the people of Taiwan," said David Ly, Iveda CEO and founder.

Iveda said that it is unable to reveal the agency's identity due to the sensitivity and confidentiality of the project.

