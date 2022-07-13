Iveco to partner with Hyundai on fuel-cells for hydrogen buses in Europe

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Truck and bus maker Iveco said on Wednesday it would partner with Hyundai Motor's HTWO to equip its future hydrogen-powered buses in Europe with fuel-cell systems designed by the South Korean group hydrogen mobility brand.

Iveco and Hyundai earlier this year signed a preliminary deal to explore collaboration on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

Iveco did not provide financial terms of the collaboration.

