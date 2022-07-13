Iveco to partner with Hyundai on fuel-cells for hydrogen buses in Europe

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Truck and bus maker Iveco IVG.MI said on Wednesday it would partner with Hyundai Motor's 085380.KS HTWO to equip its future hydrogen-powered buses in Europe with fuel-cell systems designed by the South Korean group hydrogen mobility brand.

Iveco and Hyundai earlier this year signed a preliminary deal to explore collaboration on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

Iveco did not provide financial terms of the collaboration.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti)

