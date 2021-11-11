Iveco spin-off from CNH will help companies take part in sector M&A

Corrects typographical error in last paragraph

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Truckmaker Iveco Group said on Thursday that its planned spin-off from parent CNH Industrial CNHI.MI would help the two groups to actively take part in the ongoing consolidation process in the industry.

The spin-off plan, which was announced in 2019, will have to be approved by CNH industrial shareholders in an extraordinary meeting on Dec. 23.

New Iveco Group shares are expected to start trading on the Milan bourse on Jan. 3 next year, CNH Industrial said in a statement.

Upon spin-off completion, CNH Industrial shareholders will receive one Iveco share for every five shares held in the parent company.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

