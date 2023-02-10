Iveco sees profit boost from strong order backlog

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Truckmaker Iveco Group IVG.MI on Friday forecast higher operating profits this year on the back of a healthy order backlog, after reporting a big jump in fourth-quarter earnings, and said it would focus on new partnerships to support growth.

Shares in the Italian company jumped as much as 13.8% in early trade, topping Italy's blue chip index .FTMIB.

Iveco said it expected adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 550-590 million euros ($590-633 million) this year. In 2022, its first year as a stand-alone company, it made 527 million euros, above its own forecast, with a positive free cash flow from its industrial activities.

JP Morgan analysts described the 2022 results as "strong", mainly thanks to the availability of trucks in the fourth quarter and pricing.

"The guidance for 2023 on EBIT is well ahead of (..) consensus expectations," they added.

Iveco said "order intake remained solid (in 2022), above pre-COVID 19 levels, with between 30-35 weeks of production already sold for light commercial vehicles and medium and heavy-duty trucks". It added it did not see signs of increasing order cancellations.

Iveco, which was spun-off from farming and construction machine maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI and separately listed at the beginning of 2022, is the smallest of Europe's major truck and bus makers.

It has pledged to develop a full range of zero-emission vehicles and has partnerships with Hyundai Motor 005380.KS, focused on hydrogen fuel-cell vans and buses, and with U.S. start-up Nikola NKLA.O for battery electric and hydrogen fuel-cell heavy trucks.

"We will double down on our efforts to enter partnerships," CEO Gerrit Marx said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter, strong pricing, higher volumes and a better product mix helped to more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.

Adjusted EBIT from industrial activities more than quadrupled to 187 million euros from a pro-forma 43 million euros a year earlier. Analysts' consensus forecast was 96 million euros, according to Intesa Sanpaolo.

($1 = 0.9318 euros)

