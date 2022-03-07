US Markets

Iveco, Hyundai Motor to explore collaboration on vehicle tech, supply

Contributors
Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIELE MASCOLO

Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group said on Monday it had signed a preliminary deal with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company to explore collaboration on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

Adds detail, context

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group IVG.MI said on Monday it hadsigned a preliminary deal with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company 005380.KS to explore collaboration on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

The two companies singed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which marks a preliminary step in assessing potential cooperations in technology and platforms, encompassing components and systems, Iveco saidin a statement.

"The areas of possible mutual interest are electric powertrains and platforms such as fuel-cell systems, vehicle automation and connectivity for commercial vehicles," the company said without providing details.

Analysts have often seen Iveco as a potential M&A target, given its smaller size compared to European rivals like Volkswagen's Traton 8TRA.DE, Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE or Volvo Group VOLVb.ST.

The agreement with Hyundai is in line with the two group's "independent strategies", Iveco said.

A potential cooperation with Hyundai will not affect Iveco's partnership with U.S. company Nikola NKLA.O on electric and hydrogen heavy trucks, a spokesman for the Italian company said.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro and Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Giulia Segreti and Bernadette Baum)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKLA CNHI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular