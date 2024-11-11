News & Insights

Stocks

Iveco Group’s IDV Joins Forces with Leonardo

November 11, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iveco Group NV (IT:IVG) has released an update.

Iveco Group’s defense brand, IDV, has signed a preliminary agreement with Leonardo to supply components for a joint venture focusing on advanced combat vehicles for the Italian Army, promising significant contributions from Italy’s skilled workforce. This collaboration underscores IDV’s expertise in military vehicle technology and its commitment to strengthening its defense portfolio.

For further insights into IT:IVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.