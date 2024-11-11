Iveco Group’s IDV Joins Forces with Leonardo

Iveco Group NV (IT:IVG) has released an update.

Iveco Group’s defense brand, IDV, has signed a preliminary agreement with Leonardo to supply components for a joint venture focusing on advanced combat vehicles for the Italian Army, promising significant contributions from Italy’s skilled workforce. This collaboration underscores IDV’s expertise in military vehicle technology and its commitment to strengthening its defense portfolio.

For further insights into IT:IVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.