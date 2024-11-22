Iveco Group’s ‘BBB-‘ Rating Affirmed by Fitch

Iveco Group NV (IT:IVG) has released an update.

Iveco Group N.V. has received a stable ‘BBB-‘ long-term rating from Fitch Ratings, reaffirming its solid financial standing. This rating reflects the company’s strength across its diverse industrial sectors, including commercial vehicles and advanced propulsion technologies. Iveco Group continues to be a significant player with over 36,000 employees worldwide and multiple industrial and R&D sites.

