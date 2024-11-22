News & Insights

Stocks

Iveco Group’s ‘BBB-‘ Rating Affirmed by Fitch

November 22, 2024 — 12:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iveco Group NV (IT:IVG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Iveco Group N.V. has received a stable ‘BBB-‘ long-term rating from Fitch Ratings, reaffirming its solid financial standing. This rating reflects the company’s strength across its diverse industrial sectors, including commercial vehicles and advanced propulsion technologies. Iveco Group continues to be a significant player with over 36,000 employees worldwide and multiple industrial and R&D sites.

For further insights into IT:IVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.