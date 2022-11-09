US Markets

Iveco Group rises FY forecasts after operating profits rose in Q3

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

November 09, 2022 — 01:51 am EST

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Truck maker Iveco Group IVG.MI on Wednesday raised again its forecasts for this year's results, after operating profits rose in the third quarter, as pricing, volumes and a better product mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.

The Italian manufacturer said its consolidated adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would come between 420-440 million euros ($423-$443 million) this year, versus a previous estimate of between 400-420 million euros.

Net revenues of industrial activities are now seen up between 5-6% this year, compared to a previous forecasts of between 3-4%, Iveco said.

($1 = 0.9940 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter