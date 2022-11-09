Iveco Group rises FY forecasts after operating profits rose in Q3

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Truck maker Iveco Group IVG.MI on Wednesday raised again its forecasts for this year's results, after operating profits rose in the third quarter, as pricing, volumes and a better product mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.

The Italian manufacturer said its consolidated adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would come between 420-440 million euros ($423-$443 million) this year, versus a previous estimate of between 400-420 million euros.

Net revenues of industrial activities are now seen up between 5-6% this year, compared to a previous forecasts of between 3-4%, Iveco said.

($1 = 0.9940 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

