News & Insights

Oil
NKLA

Iveco Group, Nikola reshuffle Joint Venture on electric, hybrid trucks

Credit: REUTERS/DANIELE MASCOLO

May 09, 2023 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Iveco Group IVG.MI has agreed to buy the full ownership of its joint venture with U.S. start-up Nikola NKLA.O developing battery electric and fuel cell heavy-duty trucks, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Iveco Group will focus on Europe for the further development and commercialisation of its own battery electric and fuel cell electric trucks, while Nikola will concentrate its operations in North America, they said in a statement.

Iveco will invest $35 million and buy 20 million Nikola shares, using its available liquidity.

The Italian truckmaker said that, despite the negative cash impact generated by the deal, it expected to absorb it with cash flow generation so there would be no impact on its cash flow target for this year.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.