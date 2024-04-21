Iveco Group Appoints Olof Persson To Succeed Gerrit Marx As CEO

(RTTNews) - Iveco Group N.V. said that Olof Persson will succeed Gerrit Marx as Group CEO when the latter leaves the Group to take up his appointment as the CEO of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) on 1st July 2024.

Persson is currently an Iveco Group Board Independent Director.

Persson has held various positions at ABB and was appointed Division President at Bombardier Transportation in 2004. In 2006, he joined Volvo Group as President of Volvo Aero and subsequently President of Volvo Construction Equipment in 2008. In 2011 he became President and CEO of the AB Volvo Group. In 2016 Persson was appointed Senior Operating Executive at Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company. In 2022 he joined the Board of Iveco Group as an Independent Director when the Group listed on Euronext Milan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.