Iveco, Enel to collaborate on development of e-mobility for commercial vehicles

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group IVG.MI said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enel X to develop electric mobility for commercial vehicles in Europe.

Under the non-biding MoU, Iveco and Enel's ENEI.MI energy e-service unit plan to explore a possible collaboration over e-mobility for light commercial and heavy-duty vehicles and buses, the company said in a statement.

The groups will also look into a possible joint offer addressing the e-mobility of commercial fleets, including recharging infrastructure for light and heavy commercial vehicles, the statement added.

"We have embarked on a path towards zero emissions," said the president of Iveco's Truck Business unit, Luca Sra, adding the collaboration with Enel X would create opportunities to further accelerate the transition.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

