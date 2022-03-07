CNHI

Iveco and Hyundai Motor sign MoU to explore future collaborations

Contributor
Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor Company on March 4 to explore possible collaborations on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group IVG.MI said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor Company 005380.KS on March 4 to explore possible collaborations on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

The MoU is a preliminary step in assessing potential cooperations in technology and platforms, encompassing components and systems, the group added in a statement.

The areas of possible mutual interest are electric powertrains and platforms such as fuel-cell systems, vehicle automation and connectivity for commercial vehicles.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNHI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters