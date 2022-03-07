Iveco and Hyundai Motor sign MoU to explore future collaborations

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group IVG.MI said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor Company 005380.KS on March 4 to explore possible collaborations on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

The MoU is a preliminary step in assessing potential cooperations in technology and platforms, encompassing components and systems, the group added in a statement.

The areas of possible mutual interest are electric powertrains and platforms such as fuel-cell systems, vehicle automation and connectivity for commercial vehicles.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

