IVE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: IVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.06, changing hands as low as $150.13 per share. iShares S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVE's low point in its 52 week range is $142.69 per share, with $160.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.