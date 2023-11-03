IVE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: IVE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $155.48, changing hands as high as $157.46 per share. iShares S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVE's low point in its 52 week range is $140.32 per share, with $167.6196 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.