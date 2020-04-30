I've Known Illogical Markets In My Time, But This One Has Me Baffled

Lest it has escaped your notice, today is the last day of the month. That combined with the fact that we are halfway through earnings season, with fifty percent of S&P 500 companies having reported, makes it a logical time to look back and reflect from a macro perspective. That, however, is the beginning and end of the logic. Take a step back from the daily market grind and nothing makes any sense.

The S&P 500 has had its best month since 1974, with a gain of 13.7% since the close on March 31. That has occurred with a backdrop of an unprecedented economic shutdown, not just here in the U.S., but globally.

Including this morning’s weekly jobless claims of around 3.8 million, over 30 million Americans have lost their jobs over the last six weeks…and the numbers continue to grow. Other data released this week showed that U.S. GDP shrank 4.8% in the first quarter.

That was worse than expected, but it is only the beginning.

Q1 included two months of continued growth before the impact of the shutdown was felt, leading to some estimates that if things continue as they are for a while the Q2 read could be something unprecedented like a thirty or forty percent decline.

I don’t care how optimistic you are by nature, or how much faith you have in both the future and the market’s ability to reflect that future, when you take a step back and think about that -- I mean wow, just wow!

Under normal circumstances you might say that earnings season would be propping up the market but that doesn’t make any sense either. Historically, close to seventy percent of S&P 500 companies beat analysts’ estimates every quarter. That is a ridiculous number that says more about the caution of CEOs and the way analysts work than it does about the vibrancy of corporations, but it is the starting point for any analysis of earnings. This quarter, that number is closer to sixty percent; not a disaster, but certainly not a reason to cheer either.

Nor is that the only thing about earnings so far this quarter that should give you pause. So far, Q1 earnings are an average of over fifteen percent lower than the same quarter last year. Again, step back from the fray and ask yourself, does it make sense that as that unfolds, the S&P 500 is posting record gains? Or that, regardless of the collapse and surge back, the index is higher than it was a year ago?

It might if there was a clear end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, or if corporations were optimistic that things would be back to normal by next quarter and bullish looking beyond that. In fact, though, nothing could be further from the truth.

In their earnings releases, companies are pulling their forward guidance at an unprecedented rate. It is not that they are issuing lower guidance, which could be just an example of the kind of caution that leads to constant earnings beats. It is that they are issuing no guidance at all. Corporate America, which has its finger on the pulse of the real economy, is barely discerning a heartbeat. They seemingly have no idea of how bad it is now, let alone the extent of the long-term damage.

So, here we are. We are coming off of a month with the best gains in the stock market for nearly half a century, but with probably the worst economic conditions since the Great Depression and a future that it would take a massive amount of optimism to even describe, at best, as uncertain. And there was me, thinking the market hated uncertainty.

Maybe stepping back and taking stock wasn’t such a good idea after all.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.