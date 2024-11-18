IVE Group Ltd. Passes All Resolutions in AGM

IVE Group Ltd. (AU:IGL) has released an update.

IVE Group Ltd. successfully passed all six resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and the approval of securities and rights issuance under its Equity Incentive Plan. Shareholders showed strong support, with each resolution receiving an overwhelming majority vote, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

