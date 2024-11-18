News & Insights

IVE Group Expands Growth and Sustainability Plans

November 18, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

IVE Group Ltd. (AU:IGL) has released an update.

IVE Group Ltd. shared its key highlights and strategic growth initiatives at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, emphasizing its commitment to expanding packaging and integrated solutions. The company also outlined its sustainability goals and provided an encouraging outlook for FY25, aiming for continued growth and innovation through 2030.

