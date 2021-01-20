I’ve Filed My 2020 Taxes. When Will I Get My Refund?

This year, tax season will start a bit later, but the IRS ensures taxpayers will get their tax refunds as quickly as possible.

The IRS announced the start date of tax season is Feb. 12, about two weeks later than it typically begins. The delayed start date gives the agency time to test the IRS’ systems and programming to ensure taxpayers receive stimulus payments when they file their 2020 tax returns.

“Given the pandemic, this is one of the nation’s most important filing seasons ever,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “This start date will ensure that people get their needed tax refunds quickly while also making sure they receive any remaining stimulus payments they are eligible for as quickly as possible.”

And while tax season may be painful for those who owe the IRS, for millions of other Americans, it is an exciting time to receive the yearly windfall. During the 202o tax season, the IRS issued more than $300 billion in tax refunds averaging $2,535 per return.

Generally, you can expect to receive your tax refund less than 21 days after filing electronically.

But if you file a paper tax return, expect delays. The IRS says paper tax returns may take longer to process due to Covid-19 mail delays. If you expect to receive a tax refund and want to get it as quickly as possible, you should start preparing early for tax season and file electronically.

The Estimated IRS Refund Tax Schedule for 2020 Tax Returns

In prior years, the IRS issued its refund tax schedule to provide a timeline when you can expect to receive your tax refund. While the IRS no longer publishes a refund tax schedule, we put together an estimate when you might expect to receive your tax refund based on previous years.

IRS Acceptance Date of the Tax Return Refund Date if Direct Deposit Refund Date if Check Mailed January 25 February 12 February 19 February 1 February 19 February 26 February 8 February 26 March 5 February 15 March 5 March 12 February 22 March 12 March 19 March 1 March 19 March 26 March 8 March 26 April 2 March 15 April 2 April 9 March 22 April 9 April 16 March 29 April 16 April 23 April 5 April 23 April 30 April 12 April 30 May 7 April 19 May 7 May 14

How to Speed Up Your Tax Refund

There are some things you can do to speed up your refund, but once you file your taxes, they’re in the hands—and on the timeline—of the IRS.

Here are steps you can do to ensure you get your refund as quickly as possible. are still a few things you should consider to receive your refund faster.

1. Request Direct Deposit of Your Refund

According to the IRS, eight out of 10 taxpayers use direct deposit to receive their tax refunds quicker. This option is available to you whether you file online or by paper tax return.

If you do not have a bank account, you may want to consider other options, such as a prepaid debit card. With a prepaid debit card, you can use it to have the IRS issue your tax refund. But be careful, prepaid debit card providers may charge different fees. Shop around before deciding whether this is a good option for you.

2. File Your Tax Return Electronically

Combining both direct deposit and electronic filing can greatly speed up your tax refund. Since filing electronically requires the use of a tax software program, it can flag errors that may cause processing delays by the IRS. These errors may include incorrect Social Security numbers, dependents’ dates of birth, and misspelling of names.

You can electronically file your tax return for free using the IRS Free File Program if your adjusted gross income is less than $72,000. Most simple tax returns (e.g. a basic W-2 and few deductions) can also generally be filed for free, although you may be charged to file your state taxes.

If your tax situation is more complicated— if you sold property, paid business expenses or earned investment or business income, for example—you should consider hiring a tax professional. Having a knowledgeable tax professional, such as an enrolled agent, certified public accountant (CPA) or other tax professional can help review your tax return and identify any mistakes that may slow down the processing of your tax refund.

3. Double Check Your Tax Return Before You File

Double checking your tax return prior to submission can ensure your tax refund is processed quickly. Failure to do so may cause the IRS to delay the processing of your tax refund.

Here is a list of questions to review prior to filing your tax return to ensure the IRS processes your tax refund as quickly as possible.

Did I review my identifying numbers (e.g. Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) for myself, spouse and dependents?

Did I ensure the names on my tax return are spelled correctly?

Did I review my dependents’ information?

Have I reviewed my bank’s routing and account numbers for accuracy?

Did I include the correct date of birth for myself and dependents

Did I electronically sign my tax return (manually if filing by paper)?

How to Track Your Tax Refund Status with the IRS

If you expect a tax refund this year, you can track your tax refund status with the IRS Where’s My Refund online tool or the IRS2Go mobile app.

You will need to input your Social Security number, filing status and your expected refund amount. The IRS updates your tax refund information within 24 hours after e-filing and updates the tool daily. If you filed your tax return by mail, expect longer processing times and delays.

If you do not have access to online tools, you can also contact the IRS by phone, at 800-829-1040 to obtain the status of your refund. Wait times average 15 minutes or longer during the peak of tax season.

Some Tax Refunds May Be Delayed in 2021

Typically, you’ll receive your tax refund within 21 days of electronically filing your tax return. However, there are certain cases where you can expect delays.

If you claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), your tax refund may be delayed despite electronically filing earlier in the tax season. The IRS expects to issue these tax refunds the first week of March if you claimed these credits.

Your financial institution may also play a role in when you receive your refund. Since some banks do not process financial transactions during the weekends or holidays, you may experience a delay in processing. If you opt to receive your tax refund by paper check, use our tax refund schedule to determine when you can expect to receive your refund.

Finally, you can expect your tax refund to be delayed if you filed an amended tax return. The IRS processes amended tax returns from three weeks up to 16 weeks after receipt. You can check the status of your amended tax return here.

