I've Changed My Mind on Palantir Stock. The Great Repricing Makes It a Buy.

Key Points

Palantir's edge isn't just AI. It's letting customers control their own data securely.

The stock is overpriced by traditional metrics, but those metrics may not be the best way to value this unusual business.

Palantir is guiding for its U.S. commercial revenue to grow by at least 115% in 2026.

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I've avoided Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock for a long time. I always thought I was too late. The valuation always stopped me. Trading at 40, 60, or 80 times revenue, it felt like the market had already priced in every possible good outcome into the stock.

Then I started paying less attention to the multiples and more attention to what was happening inside the company's customer relationships. That's when my thinking changed.

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The AIP boot camp model is strange... but a case for investment

Palantir's marketing strategy for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is genuinely unlike anything else in enterprise software. Rather than sending salespeople with slide decks, the company runs what it calls "boot camps," which are compressed, multiday workshops where the customer's own employees build live AI workflows on Palantir's platform using their actual data. The goal is to consolidate months of evaluation into a few days. Contracts start small, covering a short boot camp and limited licenses. Clients can then expand those deals as they come to see the value in its offerings and find more uses for them. Services are a means to drive product adoption, not the primary revenue stream.

At AIPCon 9 in March 2026, the company showed exactly how this plays out. The U.S. Navy is using Palantir's platform to improve visibility and risk management in shipbuilding. Tampa General Hospital deployed a care progression navigator for real-time case management. Freedom Mortgage is using AIP to streamline its loan processes. Centrus Energy, which is a uranium enrichment company in the midst of a major capacity expansion, partnered with Palantir to apply AI-driven tools to that buildout.

None of these organizations are tech companies. They operate in areas where decision-making has traditionally been slow, expensive, and reliant on institutional knowledge rather than a system.

What the commercial explosion actually means

The financial data is worth understanding in context. Palantir's U.S. commercial revenue grew by 109% in 2025 to $1.5 billion. In the fourth quarter alone, U.S. commercial revenue grew by 137%. For 2026, Palantir is guiding for it to exceed $3.1 billion, implying at least 115% growth. Those are not growth rates you see in mature software markets. What's driving this rapid expansion is the combination of the boot camp model compressing sales cycles and the sheer number of enterprises now moving from experimenting with AI to committing to it at scale.

Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar noted something worth pausing on: AIP's AI forward-deployed engineer, which is essentially an AI agent that can execute complex software migration projects, is now capable of completing SAP ERP migrations from ECC to S/4HANA in as little as two weeks. Those projects typically take years and cost tens of millions of dollars. When a system can shrink a project timeline that dramatically, its value proposition becomes hard to argue with.

One thing that rarely gets discussed in the Palantir coverage I see: The company's differentiator isn't just AI capability, it's data control. Unlike horizontal AI providers that process everything through shared cloud infrastructure, Palantir's architecture allows clients to keep their data in private clouds or in on-premises servers running AI models locally. In a world where AI regulation is tightening -- especially in Europe and for defense applications -- that's not a nice-to-have. It's a moat.

The high valuation issue remains. Palantir trades at roughly 45 times forward expected 2026 sales and around 73 times trailing sales. There's no way to make those numbers look traditional. But here's the reframe I've come to: "The great repricing" doesn't mean the multiple contracts. It means the company grows into its valuation faster than the skeptics expect. With a 2026 revenue guidance range of $7.1 billion to $7.2 billion (implying roughly 61% growth) and a Rule of 40 score above 118% -- meaning growth rate plus operating margin exceeds 118 percentage points -- the fundamentals are running hot enough to justify a premium you'd pay for almost nothing else in software.

I'm not saying Palantir is cheap. I'm saying the business is fundamentally different from what it was three years ago, and the market is starting to price that in rather than against it.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.