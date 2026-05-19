I've Changed My Mind on MongoDB Stock -- The "Great Repricing" Makes It a Buy

Key Points

MongoDB is no longer priced like a flawless hypergrowth stock, which makes the valuation far more reasonable for investors willing to hold through slower near-term growth.

The core business remains strong -- especially Atlas cloud adoption and recurring revenue -- so the recent drop looks more like a repricing event than a sign that the company's competitive position has weakened.

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For most of the last two years, MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) looked like a fairly classic case of an expensive software stock with no real margin of safety. The product was excellent, and growth was strong, but the valuation assumed almost everything would keep going right. I avoided it for that reason.

After what has happened to the stock over the last several months, my view has shifted, and the case for owning this tech stock is fundamentally different today from 18 months ago.

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On March 3, 2026, MongoDB shares fell roughly 22% in a single session after fiscal fourth-quarter results beat on both revenue and earnings but came paired with cautious fiscal 2027 guidance. The company reported quarterly revenue of $695 million, up 27% year over year, with Atlas cloud revenue growing 29% and crossing a $2 billion annualized run rate. Management then guided for full-year fiscal 2027 revenue of $2.86 billion to $2.9 billion, implying 16% to 18% growth, well below the market's assumption. Baird followed soon after by cutting its price target from $500 to $260. That just threw more gas on the fire.

That kind of single-day reset is what makes the current setup interesting. The market is no longer pricing the stock for hypergrowth; it is pricing it for a deceleration that has now been at least partially baked in.

Why I think MongoDB's business is being underrated

The pieces of MongoDB that matter most to a long-term holder did not break in this quarter. Atlas reached the $2 billion run rate milestone, non-Atlas (the older enterprise advanced product) grew 20% on the back of multiyear deals, and non-GAAP (adjusted) operating margin came in at roughly 23%, ahead of guidance. Atlas is the company's fully managed cloud platform, enabling companies to run and scale their databases without managing the underlying servers themselves. Total software ARR continues to expand at a pace that very few infrastructure peers can match.

The product story is more interesting than the headline of slowing growth suggests. MongoDB is the most widely adopted document database, and document databases are a natural fit for the messy, semi-structured data generated by modern applications. The repricing wiped out the AI premium, but the underlying franchise is not about chasing a vector-search narrative -- it is about being the operational data layer for a generation of cloud-native applications. That is a steadier business than the recent volatility implies.

MongoDB still trades at a price-to-sales ratio well above the broader software average, and a 16% to 18% growth guide for fiscal 2027 means the company has less room for a stumble. Hyperscaler competition is real -- DocumentDB, Cosmos DB, and Google's own database services are all credible alternatives, and they have integrated billing and bundled discounting that MongoDB has to work around. Stock-based compensation also remains substantial, which dilutes shareholders even as operating margins improve. And there has been some turnover in go-to-market and finance leadership, which is worth tracking.

In other words, MongoDB's stock has fallen enough that it now looks reasonably valued, and while growth is slowing, the company still has a strong long-term business because its database and services are deeply embedded in modern cloud applications.

Why the stock works at today's price

The case for buying now is not that growth will reaccelerate next quarter. The case is that the valuation finally reflects realistic assumptions about a high-quality infrastructure business that generates significant cash, has a defensible product, and is one of a small number of database companies independent of the hyperscaler giants.

When a stock goes from priced for perfection to priced for a deceleration that has already started, the risk-reward calculation shifts. In other words, this is a great stock to slowly start accumulating for a long-term hold.

A great repricing is rare for a solid business, and MongoDB has had one. The growth profile is more modest than it was, the valuation reflects that, and the underlying product franchise is intact. If you have been waiting for a more reasonable entry point on a high-quality database company, the current setup is the most attractive it has been in years.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and MongoDB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.