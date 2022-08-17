I've Been Car-Free for 4 Years. Here Are the Biggest Pros and Cons

In 2018, I decided to move from the United States to Colombia. As part of my moving prep, I sold my Nissan Altima on Craigslist. Even though I knew I had to do it, not having a car felt strange. Up to that point, I'd had one my entire adult life.

Since then, I've been car-free. I've lived in six different cities, visited several others, and I've managed with alternative transportation. I get around using ride shares, walking, public transportation, and the very occasional car rental when I need it.

If you're tired of paying for auto loans, insurance, and gas, going car-free may sound appealing. It certainly can be, but it's also a huge lifestyle change, so it's helpful to know what you're getting into.

The benefits of being car-free

The best part about not having a car is that it can save you quite a bit of money, because owning a car is often expensive. The average new car payment recently reached $656, and that's just one of the bills a car adds to your life. There's also car insurance, gas, maintenance, and possibly parking, too.

You'll still need to get around, though, so there is a tradeoff. If you don't have good public transportation, you may need to use ride shares more.

In my case, I've still come out ahead. I've averaged about $250 to $300 per month in ride shares while spending a few months in Los Angeles. That's much less than I'd pay for a decent car and all that comes with it.

Another thing I love about not having a car is the convenience factor. I never have to search for parking when I go out or get home, and there's no overstating how nice that is. I also don't need to worry about taking a car in for maintenance or dealing with any of those annoying mechanical issues that can come up without warning.

Last but not least, I walk a lot more now than I did when I had a car, and that's a plus for me. I enjoy walking around and exploring new places, and it's a good way to stay active.

The drawbacks

The biggest issue with the car-free life is that it's not realistic for everyone. It works well for me because I work remotely, so getting out of bed is pretty much my daily commute. Depending on where you live and your lifestyle, not having a car could be anywhere from inconvenient to practically impossible.

You are giving up some freedom and flexibility when you don't have a vehicle. You don't have the option of hopping in your car and driving wherever you want at a moment's notice. So even though being car-free is often convenient, it can also make some things more complicated.

Need a couple of items from the store? You'll have to walk, pay for a ride share, or use public transport. Want to visit a nearby city for a few days? You may need to rent a car to get yourself there and back. Relying on ride shares to go places? Sometimes Uber and Lyft don't have anyone nearby, which is an issue when you're on a tight schedule.

It's definitely harder to get around without a car. In most cities, you can do it, but other transportation options all have their downsides:

Walking is great, but it's time consuming and not an option for long distances.

Public transportation is hit or miss depending on the city, and it usually takes much longer than driving.

Ride shares are the closest thing to driving, but they can be expensive.

How to decide if you need a car

If you like the idea of being car-free, but you're not sure it's feasible, here are a few questions to think about:

How will you get around? Plan what your usual methods of transportation will be, whether that's ride shares, public transportation, a bike, or something different.

Plan what your usual methods of transportation will be, whether that's ride shares, public transportation, a bike, or something different. How much will it cost? Estimate what you'll spend per month and compare it to your current costs with your car.

Estimate what you'll spend per month and compare it to your current costs with your car. Will it be more or less convenient? If finding parking is always a hassle and you don't drive much anyway, getting rid of your car could be a massive relief. But if you need to drive places often, it could be frustrating relying on ride shares or public transportation.

It's also a good idea to take the car-free lifestyle for a test drive (pun intended) before you commit. Spend a few weeks living as if you didn't have a car to see if you like it and how much it costs. Trying it out is the best way to discover if it's a realistic option for you.

The Ascent's picks for best car insurance companies

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.