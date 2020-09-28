Ivanti To Acquire MobileIron - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MobileIron (MOBL) has entered into an agreement with Ivanti, under which Ivanti will acquire all outstanding shares of MobileIron common stock for a total value of approximately $872 million in cash. MobileIron stockholders will receive $7.05 in cash per share. The company's Board unanimously approved the deal. The closing of the transaction is anticipated in late fourth quarter.

Ivanti announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pulse Secure LLC, a provider of Secure Access and mobile security solutions to enterprise customers.

