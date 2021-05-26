Ivanhoe's Kamoa-Kakula mine in Congo starts producing copper concentrate

JOHANNESBURG, May 26 (Reuters) - The Kamoa-Kakula mine in Democratic Republic of Congo started producing copper concentrate on Tuesday, several months ahead of schedule as copper prices soar, joint venture partners Ivanhoe Mines IVN.TO and Zijin Mining 601899.SS said on Wednesday.

"The start of production of copper concentrate at the Kamoa-Kakula Mine indicates that the DRC is open for business and investment," said Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi.

Ivanhoe expects Kamoa-Kakula to ramp up this year and produce 80,000 to 95,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate. After several phases of expansion the mine's peak annual copper production will be more than 800,000 tonnes.

Ivanhoe has said it expects Kakula to be the world's highest-grade major copper mine, with the concentrator producing concentrate grading around 57% copper.

The company said it would provide an update on phase 1 copper concentrate off-take arrangements "in the near term".

Given record-high copper prices, Ivanhoe and Zijin are looking to accelerate the expansion of the phase 3 concentrator.

Kamoa-Kakula is owned by Ivanhoe (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limied (0.8%) and the Congolese government (20%).

