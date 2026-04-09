Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) Price Target Decreased by 20.06% to 15.88

The average one-year price target for Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) has been revised to $15.88 / share. This is a decrease of 20.06% from the prior estimate of $19.87 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.93% from the latest reported closing price of $10.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ivanhoe Mines. This is an decrease of 185 owner(s) or 97.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVN is 0.00%, an increase of 98.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.83% to 445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 400K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 75.00%.

Lombard Odier Asset Management holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wall Street Access Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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